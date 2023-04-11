'Dhoni Hota Toh....': Dinesh Karthik Trolled For Missing Run Out On Last Ball Of RCB vs LSG Clash, Compares Him With MS Dhoni

On April 10th, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium witnessed an intense match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) during the 15th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. LSG emerged victorious, winning by a single wicket on the last ball of the game. Despite RCB's massive score of 212/2 in their 20 overs, LSG managed to make a comeback with Marcus Stoinis's 65 runs off 30 deliveries and Nicholas Pooran's sensational 62 off 19 balls.

RCB's bowlers put pressure on LSG with quick early dismissals, but Stoinis's performance kept LSG in the game. Pooran's contribution turned the game in LSG's favour, and despite a late surge of wickets for LSG, the match came down to the last ball. LSG needed one run, and RCB needed one wicket to draw the game for a super over. Avesh Khan failed to hit the ball, but his strong run for a single put pressure on Dinesh Karthik. Karthik fumbled while collecting the ball behind the stumps, and the missed opportunity resulted in a byes run, leading to LSG's victory.

However, Karthik's failure at the crucial moment of the game earned him heavy criticism from fans. Social media was filled with brutal trolls comparing him to former India captain MS Dhoni.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Dinesh Karthik's mistake behind the stumps -

Nothing against Dinesh Karthik but not everyone can hold the nerves like Mahendra Singh Dhoni #RCBvLSG pic.twitter.com/hplSOiTCpW — ROMEO_ (@iromeostark) April 10, 2023

I'm sorry dhoni i compared u with a player like dinesh karthik _ pic.twitter.com/S5vXXFa5QE — M. (@IconicKohIi) April 10, 2023

Dinesh Karthik you are not Ms Dhoni bruh !_



Vintage Haarcb is back _#RCBvsLSG #RCBvLSG pic.twitter.com/oZcpE9It8q — MR.VILLA..!_ (@TuJoMilaa) April 10, 2023

Dinesh Karthik proved why MS DHONI played ahead of him and why Dhoni is a LEGEND. #RCBvLSG pic.twitter.com/W4AkZ5QcKk — Kachra Seth (@Kachra_Se) April 10, 2023

anr day of thanking Ashwin Anna for doing this and saving us that day, Dinesh Karthik had almost bottled that game asw _ pic.twitter.com/A4WmnbBUGW April 10, 2023

Dinesh Karthik you are not Ms Dhoni __ pic.twitter.com/GFcsiH3XVp — ShYam PraTap Singh _ (@_SPSB) April 10, 2023

You'll never be him Dinesh Karthik pic.twitter.com/GbZFgeqWRV — __ (@blitzkrieg71_) April 10, 2023

Being compared with MS Dhoni is the Biggest achievement for Dinesh Karthik. pic.twitter.com/1343JoGAtY — _A____ 1_5_ (@katthikathir) April 10, 2023

Dinesh Karthik is such a good finisher...

One day he will finish RCB April 10, 2023

Every RCB fan right Now_



Dinesh karthik __ pic.twitter.com/AZBBQ2bpcl — Abhishek Rathore (@abhii0200) April 10, 2023