'Dhoni Hota Toh....': Dinesh Karthik Trolled For Missing Run Out On Last Ball Of RCB vs LSG Clash, Compares Him With MS Dhoni

Karthik's failure at the crucial moment of the game earned him heavy criticism from fans.

Last Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 06:36 PM IST

On April 10th, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium witnessed an intense match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) during the 15th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. LSG emerged victorious, winning by a single wicket on the last ball of the game. Despite RCB's massive score of 212/2 in their 20 overs, LSG managed to make a comeback with Marcus Stoinis's 65 runs off 30 deliveries and Nicholas Pooran's sensational 62 off 19 balls.

RCB's bowlers put pressure on LSG with quick early dismissals, but Stoinis's performance kept LSG in the game. Pooran's contribution turned the game in LSG's favour, and despite a late surge of wickets for LSG, the match came down to the last ball. LSG needed one run, and RCB needed one wicket to draw the game for a super over. Avesh Khan failed to hit the ball, but his strong run for a single put pressure on Dinesh Karthik. Karthik fumbled while collecting the ball behind the stumps, and the missed opportunity resulted in a byes run, leading to LSG's victory.

However, Karthik's failure at the crucial moment of the game earned him heavy criticism from fans. Social media was filled with brutal trolls comparing him to former India captain MS Dhoni.

