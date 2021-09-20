हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
MS Dhoni

Dhoni Review System: Watch CSK skipper’s brilliant call to end MI opener Quinton de Kock’s knock

Defending champions MI were chasing a modest 157 to win and were off to a flying start with South African wicketkeeper-batsman smashing 17 off 12 balls in the first couple of overs. But CSK came roaring back into the contest thanks to CSK captain MS Dhoni’s brilliant review.

Dhoni Review System: Watch CSK skipper’s brilliant call to end MI opener Quinton de Kock’s knock
CSK skipper MS Dhoni calls for DRS against Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2021 clash. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni might have faltered with the bat on Sunday (September 19) but he hasn’t lost his touch when it comes to the Decision Review System (DRS) or as fans call it ‘Dhoni Review System’. CSK got off to a brilliant start with Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 resumed in the UAE, winning their match against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians by 20 runs.

Defending champions MI were chasing a modest 157 to win and were off to a flying start with South African wicketkeeper-batsman smashing 17 off 12 balls in the first couple of overs. But CSK came roaring back into the contest thanks to CSK captain Dhoni’s brilliant review.

De Kock failed to judge an incoming delivery from Deepak Chahar and was trapped on the led. While the pacer was sure the ball was hitting stumps, the umpire had a different perspective as he gave the decision in the batman’s favour.

Dhoni, who looked in two minds initially, was convinced by Chahar to go upstairs. The decision proved to be spot on, as the big screen showed the ball crashing into the stumps. While the CSK camp was delighted, a disappointed De Kock had to take the long walk back.

Watch the brilliant DRS call by Dhoni here…

Dhoni, meanwhile, said Ruturaj Gaikwad and Dwayne Bravo ‘got us more than what we expected’ after his team was reeling at 24/4 at one stage of its IPL match against Mumbai Indians in Dubai on Sunday (September 19.

Gaikwad stroked his way to an unbeaten 88 while veteran Bravo, batting at number eight, smashed 23 off just 8 balls as CSK made 156/6 after opting to bat first. The total proved to be more than enough as CSK beat MI by 20 runs.

“At 30 for 4, you want to put up a respectable score, I felt Rutu and Bravo got us more than what we expected. We thought of 140, to get close to 160 was tremendous,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“Rayudu got injured, so it was tough to come back from there but we batted sensibly and finished superbly. It was sensible for one batter to bat right through to the end.”

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MS DhoniIPL 2021Chennai Super Kings
Next
Story

Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 LIVE streaming: RCB vs KKR TV channels and match timings

Must Watch

PT31M22S

Charanjit Singh Channi takes charge as the next CM of Punjab