Did You Know: Rs 1000-Crore Worth Virat Kohli's Brother Vikas Kohli Runs Business Worth Rs 112 Crore

Virat Kohli, who has returned from West Indies to India, at the conclusion of the Test and ODI series will get some much-needed rest before the team departs for the Asia Cup 2023 which is to be held in Sri Lanka and Pakistan. It is expected that Kohli will fulfill his sponsorship requirements before he hits the nets again. Not to forget, Kohli is not just a star cricketer and a modern-day legend, but the richest current cricketer in the world too. His annual income is reportedly worth Rs 1,000 crore.

Kohli's riches don't come just from cricket matches. He does earn a lot playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Indian cricket team. However, he has many businesses running too alongside the various sponsorship deals he has.

The Indian batting star's businesses are run by his elder brother Vikas Kohli, who played a huge role in shaping his younger brother's cricket. Now, he is also his brother's business partner. As per DNA India, Vikas is the man responsible for setting up RCB star's biggest earning business called One8.

The One8 brand is quite famous. Vikas has got years of experience of running the bars and restaurants and that is why One8 is among the most exclusive restaurants in Delhi NCR.

As per several websites, the One8 restaurants have several chains across the country and is reportedly generating a revenue of nearly Rs 112 crore.

Vikas Kohli, who also happens to be a good friend of MS Dhoni, is married to Chetna and the couple have a son named Aarav. while Virat lives in Mumbai now with wife Anushka and daughter Vamika, Vikas still resides in Gurgaon in Haryana in a posh house. His interest lies in fitness, food, luxury watches and cars. Vikas is a big cricket fan and does not miss any India match, especially when Virat is a part of the playing XI.

Vikas has been witness to the hard work that Virat used to put in during his emerging years. Virat's elder brother has also seen his rise and various falls throughout the career. When Virat completed his first ton in 3 years against Afghanistan in Asia Cup, Vikas had shared an Instagram Story, slamming critics of his brother.