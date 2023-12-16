Did You Know: Sachin Tendulkar Is Not The First Batter To Score An ODI Double Hundred

The landscape of women's cricket is adorned with milestones, and one that often slips under the radar is Belinda Clark's monumental innings of 229* in the ICC Women's World Cup in 1997. While Sachin Tendulkar's ODI double hundred is widely celebrated, it's crucial to acknowledge that Belinda Clark set this extraordinary record 13 years prior. Let's delve into the groundbreaking innings that shaped the course of women's cricket.

Belinda Clark's Unprecedented Achievement

In the historic encounter against Denmark at Bandra's Middle Income Group (MIG) Ground, Mumbai, Belinda Clark exhibited cricketing prowess that was ahead of its time. Her unbeaten 229 off 155 balls, comprising 22 fours, marked the first-ever double-century in women's ODI cricket. The innings not only set a new benchmark but also propelled Australia to an imposing total of 412/3, a rarity in the late '90s.

Clark's remarkable feat predates Sachin Tendulkar's iconic 200* by 13 years, underscoring her status as the true pioneer of ODI double centuries. The innings showcased not only her boundary-hitting prowess but also her exceptional running between the wickets, a facet often overlooked.

Belinda Clark's Impact Beyond the Scorecard

Belinda Clark wasn't just a record-breaker; she was a leader who took the helm of the Australian women's team in 1994. Under her captaincy, Australia clinched two World Cup victories, firmly establishing her legacy in the annals of cricket history.

Despite her significant contributions, Clark's name is not always in the spotlight. She received accolades such as Wisden's 'Australia Cricketer of the Year' in 1998 and induction into the ICC's 'Hall of Fame' in 2011. The 'Belinda Clark Medal,' instituted in her honour, annually recognizes the best Australian woman cricketer.

Belinda Clark's Enduring Legacy

Clark's 229* remained the highest individual score in women's ODIs for 25 years, a testament to her unparalleled skill. The knock shattered records, including the highest ODI score across genders until Rohit Sharma's 264 in 2014.

Clark's influence extended beyond the boundary ropes. From being the CEO of Women's Cricket Australia to receiving the Order of Australia in 2000, she cemented her status as a trailblazer both on and off the field.