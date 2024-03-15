Did You Know: Son-In-Law KL Rahul Captains LSG But Suniel Shetty Is Fan Of Multiple-Time Champions

A fit-again KL Rahul will join Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) squad soon and aim to win them the first IPL title. LSG will need their captain to come good this season and Rahul will also be very hungry to raise te trophy this time in the Lucknow colours. Rahul has had his struggled with fitness in the recent past. His quadriceps injury had ended his IPL stint midway last season. He got operated for it and came back strongly to win some matches for India in World Cup and also kept wickets for four months at a stretch.

After the first Test against England in January, the quadriceps injury resurfaced and the batter missed the remaining four Tests of the series. But Rahul is fit again and will be seen captaining LSG in IPL.

Lucknow open their IPL 2024 campaign against Rajasthan Royals in Sunday double-header's day game, in Jaipur. We might find Rahul's wife in the stands at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium but his father-in-law Suniel Shetty could be missing.

His son-in-law might be leading LSG but bollywood legend's heart lies in Mumbai. The actor is a die-hard Mumbai Indians (MI) supporter. Suniel has been seen cheering for MI before in IPL but in a recently-released TV commercial, he was seen telling a player that he fans Mumbai Indians.

It will be a fascinating watch when MI and LSG play each other in Mumbai this season. This match has not been announced yet as the organisers are yet to announce the full IPL 2024 schedule. But whenever that happens, it will be interesting to see what jersey Suniel dons if he comes to watch the match at Wankhede.

In 2023, Suniel was asked by a fan during an Ask Me Anything session on social media about which IPL team was his favourite. Suniel saved himself from this trick question by playing it safe. He had replied: "Pyaar bataa hua hai, Mumbai Indians aur Lucknow Super Giants ke beech", which loosely translates to "I share same love for both MI and LSG."

Pyaar bataa hua hai, Mumbai Indians aur Lucknow Super Giants ke beech! :) https://t.co/POrWzRj6dS — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) April 1, 2023

While dad might continue backing his old team MI, daughter Athiya will definitely back the side that her husband leads. Athiya was present in many games last year as well and it will not be a surprise if she comes to watch a few home games in Lucknow again.