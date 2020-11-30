हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Steve Smith

‘Didn’t know if I would play’: Australia's Steve Smith had this strange problem on morning of 2nd ODI against India

Australian batting sensation Steve Smith scored his second successive century in the 2nd ODI against India on Sunday. Following the game, Smith revealed that he didn't think he would be able to play because of a problem.

‘Didn’t know if I would play’: Australia&#039;s Steve Smith had this strange problem on morning of 2nd ODI against India
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

After his second hundred on the trot against India on Sunday (November 29), Australia’s batting talisman Steve Smith has given somewhat of a revelation about his condition that morning.

Smith had scored a rapid-fire 104 off just 64 balls in the second ODI at the SCG, taking Australia to a mammoth total of 389/4. India in reply managed 338/9 – losing the game by 51 runs.

The right-hander, however, revealed after the game that he had a terrible vertigo problem on the morning of the game. Vertigo causes a person to feel dizzy, where they have a head-spinning sort of a sensation.

While receiving his second consecutive Man of the Match award, Smith told cricket.com.au: “I didn’t know I was playing today. I had a really bad dose of vertigo this morning and I was struggling until ... I came down early to have a hit and a bit of a run around.”

Smith further disclosed that the team doctor Leigh Golding had to perform the Epley manoeuvre to get him fit for the game

“The doctor, I think he performed six Epley maneuvers on me this morning and got the crystals out of my ears and I was struggling for a bit,” he said.

Epley manoeuvre involves rounds of head movements which help in relieving the symptoms of Benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV).

On the cricket field, Smith showed absolutely no signs of being in any discomfort as he took care of the Indian bowling unit with rather ease. His innings was studded with 14 fours and 2 maximums.

“Just pleased to be able to get out here and play another good innings and help the team,” remarked an elated Smith.

Australia have now taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match series, with the dead rubber to be played on Wednesday (December 2).

Tags:
Steve SmithAustralian cricket teamAustraliaAustralia Vs IndiaIndia tour of AustraliaIndia tour of Australia 2020
Next
Story

AUS vs IND: Australia's TV records broken during second ODI against India
  • 94,31,691Confirmed
  • 1,37,139Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT52S

Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Subhash Chandra attends special event on the occasion of Guru Parv in Hisar