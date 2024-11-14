‘Different, Bizarre Kind Of Action’: Usman Khawaja Reveals His Plan On Playing Against Jasprit Bumrah In Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Australia’s explosive opener Usman Khawaja spoke about his plan to play against India’s pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy is taking place from November 22 in Perth where Khawaja has played a lot of games against Bumrah.

While talking to Fox Cricket, Khawaja opened up about his experience of facing Bumrah, pointing out the real challenges due to his unconventional bowling action.

"I mean, when you first face him, it's just his action. It's a different, bizarre kind of action as his release point is very different than other bowlers...It's just once you get used to the action, it's fine. I played against him a lot. Not to say that he can't give me out first ball. I mean anyone can," Khawaja said.

"I'm just not thinking about Jasprit Bumrah. You want to ask me where do you think... I'm not thinking about where he is getting me out. I'm thinking about where am I scoring runs against him. And I'm sure all good batsmen would tell you exactly the same thing because if he misses, well, then I'm coming and then if he bowls good stuff, then I'll respect that. So that's just Test cricket," Khawaja added.

"Everyone talks about Jasprit, but they actually have a lot of other good bowlers...I think Siraj is a very good bowler. He's a very good bowler to both right-handers and left-handers," Khawaja added.

The Indian team will face Australia after sustaining a humiliating defeat in the recently passed home Test series against New Zealand.

India’s Squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed.