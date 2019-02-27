Different conditions, perfect build-up for World Cup: Australian pacer Pat Cummins

Bowling in Indian conditions against arguably the strongest batting line-up in cricket would only help Australia as they seek a sixth World Cup title in England, according to pace bowler Pat Cummins.

Australia face India in their second Twenty20 international on Wednesday in Bengaluru, before a five-match one-day series with both sides deep in preparation for the May 30-July 14 tournament in England and Wales.

While India's dry and low-bounce wickets are typically not going to be similar to the green-topped pitches Cummins and his fellow fast-bowlers can expect to assist them in Britain, the 25-year-old said wear and tear could see the blocks in England play similarly towards the end of the tournament.

"The conditions will be different here than they will be in the World Cup. (But) there are a lot of games at the World Cup," Cummins told reporters.

"So by the end, the wickets might be a bit more tired and spin a bit more like the Indian wickets. (But) I think playing cricket anywhere is good preparation," he said.

Virat Kohli's India are likely to enter the World Cup as co-favourites with hosts England, having secured a thumping 4-1 series victory in New Zealand without appearing to get out of second gear and Cummins recognised that facing the two-time champions would be perfect for his side's preparations.

"Challenging yourself against the world's best batsmen, seeing how they go about it, seeing what works in these conditions will be pretty transferable to the World Cup," Cummins said.

"As bowlers, if you can take wickets in the middle overs, especially against a really good lineup on wickets that are not as bowler-friendly then that will put us in great stead for the World Cup," he added.

The right-hander, who has battled a litany of injuries that have stalled his career since making his debut as an 18-year-old, has been in superb form in Australia and become their most consistent bowler despite bowling first change.

He was awarded the Allan Border Medal as Australia's best male cricketer last year and rose to the number one spot in the world Test rankings, but said he was still working on things with the white ball in India.

"I haven't played too much white ball cricket and it is different from red ball cricket because that swings around a bit more," Cummins added.

"I think I still have a lot more to learn in terms of taking wickets with the white ball and death bowling, things I haven't done too much of lately. (But) I'm really happy with the way my game is going at the moment. So many different things seem to have fallen into place and I'm feeling very confident," he signed off.