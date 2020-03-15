हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tamim Iqbal

Difficult to fill Mashrafe Mortaza's shoes: Bangladesh's skipper Tamim Iqbal

Mortaza concluded his ODI captaincy tenure with 50 wins.

Difficult to fill Mashrafe Mortaza&#039;s shoes: Bangladesh&#039;s skipper Tamim Iqbal
Image Credits: Twitter/@TamimOfficial28

Bangladesh`s new ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal has admitted that it will be an arduous task to fill Mashrafe Mortaza`s shoes as a leader straight away.

On March 8, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had named Iqbal as the ODI skipper.

"I am lucky that I have a close relationship with him. I saw him from close quarters, and we have played a lot together," ESPNcricinfo quoted Iqbal as saying.

"I know how he thinks and I can take as much as I can. But, those are very difficult shoes to fill straightaway. I hope that I will take the positives from him. If I face trouble, he will be the first person that I will call to take advice," he added.

The Tigers recently defeated Zimbabwe in a two-match T20 series. Bangladesh also whitewashed Zimbabwe in ODI series and defeated the side in the only Test.

Tamim IqbalMashrafe MortazaBangladesh Vs ZimbabweCricket
