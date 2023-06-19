Dilip Vengsarkar After India’s disappointing Show At WTC Final

In the wake of the disappointing defeat suffered by Team India in the World Test Championship (WTC) finals against Australia at The Oval, there have been persistent calls for a change in leadership, particularly regarding the captaincy. Numerous voices have advocated for the replacement of Rohit Sharma as captain, although it seems unlikely that a change will occur in the near future. As the ICC men's World Cup draws near, the Indian team, led by Rohit, will have the chance to set the record straight since they are playing at home. India has been without an ICC Trophy since their last win in the ICC Champions Trophy back in 2013 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

While this subject has been a matter of great discussion among cricket enthusiasts, former India cricketer and selector Dilip Vengsarkar raised a crucial point along the same lines. Like many other former Indian cricketers, Vengsarkar expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs.

Questions selectors for not looking at Rohit’s successor

Speaking with Hindustan Times, the member of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad lashed out at the previous selectors. As per him, those who held the position in recent years lacked vision and a deep understanding of the game. He stated that they failed to identify an ideal candidate to succeed Rohit as captain.

Dilip Vengsarkar said, “The unfortunate part is that the selectors I have seen over the last six-seven years neither have the vision, deep knowledge about the game or cricketing sense. They made Shikhar Dhawan India captain (when tours overlapped and main players were unavailable); it is where you can groom the future captain”.

Dilip Vengsarkar expressed criticism towards the management, stating that they had failed to nurture anyone and had been simply playing the game as it came. He questioned the whereabouts of the pool of talented players waiting in the wings despite their association with the richest cricket board in the world. According to him, the Indian Premier League (IPL) and lucrative media rights should not be considered the sole measure of achievement.