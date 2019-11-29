Dimuth Karunaratne to lead Sri Lanka's full-strength Test squad against Pakistan

Opener Dimuth Karunaratne will lead the 16-member full-strength Sri Lanka squad in the upcoming two-match Test series against Pakistan, beginning December 11 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Meanwhile, experienced batsmen Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal have also been named in the squad, which will leave for Pakistan on December 8 for the series which will be counted as the part of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship.

Notably, Sri Lanka have made just one change to the squad that featured in the second Test against New Zealand at home in August. Pacer Kasun Rajitha has been called in to replace leg-spinner Akila Dananjaya, who is currently serving a year-long suspension for illegal bowling action.

In September, Sri Lanka had visited Pakistan for the three-match ODI series and as many T20Is, but ten high-profile players opted out of the limited-overs fixtures citing security concerns.

It will be the first time in more than ten years that Pakistan will host a nation in the longest format of the game.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been continuously stepping up its efforts for restoring international cricket in the country since a 2009 militant attack on Sri Lanka`s team bus in Lahore which left six security personnel and two civilians dead.

The full squad is as follows:

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan