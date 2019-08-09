Dinesh Chandimal recalled in Sri Lanka squad for 1st New Zealand Test

Former Sri Lankan skipper Dinesh Chandimal has been recalled in the 15-member national squad for the opening Test of the two-match series against New Zealand, beginning August 14 at the Galle International Stadium.

The 29-year-old was left out for Sri Lanka's remarkable 2-0 series win against South Africa and 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup after a poor series against Australia.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella, who was also dropped for the national side's disappointing World Cup 2019 campaign, has also been named in the squad after a series of consistent scores for Sri Lanka A during their tour to India in June.

All-rounder Angelo Mathews has also been picked up for the first Test against New Zealand after recovering fully from a hamstring injury that forced him to miss the series against South Africa, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Meanwhile, spinner Dilruwan Perera-- who played his last Test for Sri Lanka during his side's tour to Australia in February this year--did not find any place in the squad.

Besides Perera, Angelo Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha and Asitha Fernando have all been left out.

The full Sri Lanka squad for the first Test is as follows:

Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Oshada Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando