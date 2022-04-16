हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

Dinesh Karthik deserves to play for India again: Fans demand comeback for RCB batter

RCB batter Dinesh Karthik slammed a quickfire fifty vs Delhi Capitals on Saturday (April 16) and his knock escalated the demand of his comeback to the Indian cricket team's T20 side. 

Dinesh Karthik deserves to play for India again: Fans demand comeback for RCB batter
Source: Twitter

RCB batter Dinesh Karthik slammed a quickfire fifty vs Delhi Capitals on Saturday (April 16) and his knock escalated the demand of his comeback to the Indian cricket team's T20 side. 

Not to forget, since the ICC ODI World Cup 2019, Dinesh has failed to make the cut to the national side. But he has consistently done well for Tamil Nadu in the domestic season. 

When he was with KKR as captain, he experienced mental pressure and eventually stepped down as captain. 

However, DK playing for RCB this season has looked a different beast altogether. 

Karthik himself mentioned a few days back that he feels he is not done yet in cricket. 

"I made a conscious effort to do justice to myself. Felt I could have done better in the last few years. The way I’ve trained has been different. I was telling myself I’m not done yet. I have a goal and I want to achieve something," said the 36-year-old.

 As soon as he hit the fifty vs DC, Twitter started demanding his comeback to the Indian team again. That knock was brilliant, it included five fours and five sixes. In the end, he finished with 66 off 34 balls. 

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Dinesh KarthikDC vs RCB
Next
Story

KL Rahul makes a BIG statement on MI after LSG beat Rohit Sharma and Co by 18 runs

Must Watch

PT11M3S

Raj Thackeray will recite Hanuman Chalisa, Uddhav will organize Maha Aarti