RCB batter Dinesh Karthik slammed a quickfire fifty vs Delhi Capitals on Saturday (April 16) and his knock escalated the demand of his comeback to the Indian cricket team's T20 side.

Not to forget, since the ICC ODI World Cup 2019, Dinesh has failed to make the cut to the national side. But he has consistently done well for Tamil Nadu in the domestic season.

When he was with KKR as captain, he experienced mental pressure and eventually stepped down as captain.

However, DK playing for RCB this season has looked a different beast altogether.

Karthik himself mentioned a few days back that he feels he is not done yet in cricket.

"I made a conscious effort to do justice to myself. Felt I could have done better in the last few years. The way I’ve trained has been different. I was telling myself I’m not done yet. I have a goal and I want to achieve something," said the 36-year-old.

As soon as he hit the fifty vs DC, Twitter started demanding his comeback to the Indian team again. That knock was brilliant, it included five fours and five sixes. In the end, he finished with 66 off 34 balls.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

If DK isn't picked for the international team even now... — Flighted Leggie _ (@flighted_leggie) April 16, 2022

4,4,4,6,6,4 by Dinesh Karthik and completed fifty from just 26 balls - What a knock, DK. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 16, 2022

From 2018 to 2019, Dinesh Karthik played 13 innings for India from No.6 or lower in T20Is. His returns? 56.5 Avg/161.4 SR No one in the world in those two years had a better strike-rate while scoring as many runs as he did. He never played T20Is again.#DCvRCB — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) April 16, 2022

Hi experts how is my worldcup Eleven,pls give your opinion 1.Rohit sharma 2.Ishan kishan 3.KL Rahul 4.Virat kohli 5.Hrithik Pandiya 6.Rishabh pant 7.Dinesh karthik 8.Ravindra Jadeja 9.Ravi Ashwin 10.mohd Sami 11.Jasprit bumrah #staraikelungal — Thirunavukarasu. Somu (@kidari93mat60) April 16, 2022