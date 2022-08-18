Indian wicketekeeper and batter Dinesh Karthik uploaded a super cute pic with his wife and star squash player Dipika Pallikal on their 7th maariage anniversary. DK married Dipika, on this day August 18, seven years ago in Chennai. They had a christian as well as a hindu wedding. The couple is one of the sweetest in the sporting world. Not to forget, Dipika, who plays squash for India, is one who didn't used to like cricket. Dating a cricketer was never on the cards but when she met Dinesh, she found him very kind and sweet and that is how a love story started to brew.

They met a gym as they used to train under the same coach. Dipika was not interested in DK at first but after a couple of chats with him, she slowly started to like him. A healthy relationship developed and then in 2013, Dipika fell for him when Dinesh made a long trip from India to UK to meet her.

In 2013 when Dinesh won the ICC Champions Trophy with India, he decided to propose her. They got engaged in the same year. However their marriage happened in 2015 because of their tight schedule in their respective sports.

Dinesh and Dipika are now blessed with 2 baby boys, who are twins. Their Instagram is full of baby pictures and also of them showing PDA for each other.

Check out how Dinesh hugged Dipika on their 7th marriage anniversary.

Dinesh will soon be taking the flight to UAE to play the Asia Cup 2022. He earned his spot in the Indian team with super show in IPL 2022 where he played for Royal Challengers Bangalore. He got a national call-up after more than 2 years and he has not disappointed yet. Dinesh will be hoping to make big runs and win games for India at Asia Cup to get selected for the T20 World Cup 2022 scheduled to take place in Australia later this year.