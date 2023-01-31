Dinesh Karthik Posts Loved-Up pic With Wife Dipika Pallikal on Thailand Vacation, check HERE

Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik is enjoying a much-deserved vacation with his family in Thailand ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 which is expected to get underway in the last week of March. Karthik and his squash star wife Dipika Pallikal are enjoying a family vacation ahead of a busy season for both of them.

Karthik was the first-choice wicketkeeper for the Indian team at the T20 World Cup 2022 but failed to fire in the tournament. Since then, the veteran Tamil Nadu stumper has been sidelined from T20I cricket.

In a romantic post on social media, Karthik posted a picture with the caption, “Travel essential”, kissing his wife Dipika Pallikal. Check Dinesh Karthik’s post here…

In the latest RCB Bold Diaries video, Karthik discussed his first practice session for the upcoming IPL 2023 season. “After we finished the World Cup, there was always a bit of lull in everyone’s life because the results weren’t exactly what the team and the players expected out there,” Karthik said.

“But for me, at an individual level, it takes some time to digest and I am one such person who takes time to understand what has happened, figure out what needs to be done better in life and how do we move forward. So, I take a stop, assess whatever has happened, take my time and push forward,” he added.

Karthik also revealed what he has been up to since the World Cup ended. “It ended in October. I took some time off. Year ending is completely about festivals. So, I spent some time with my family at home and kept wishing that I have the best year ahead,” Karthik revealed.

In 229 IPL matches, Karthik has scored 4,376 runs with 20 fifties and best of 97 not out and a strike-rate of 132.65. In IPL 2022, Karthik notched up 330 runs at a strike-rate of 183.33 as RCB managed to reach the Playoffs stage.