Dinesh Karthik Praises Jasprit Bumrah As More Valuable Than Kohinoor Diamond After T20 World Cup Win

India's cricketer Dinesh Karthik has hailed pacer Jasprit Bumrah as a cricketing gem more precious than the Kohinoor diamond, following Bumrah's stellar performance in the T20 World Cup that earned him the Player of the Tournament award. Throughout the tournament, Bumrah showcased remarkable consistency, claiming 15 wickets in eight games with an astonishingly low economy rate of 4.17 runs per over.

In the high-stakes final against South Africa, Bumrah delivered a crucial spell during the tense closing overs. Entrusted with the ball in the 16th over, he thwarted the Proteas' aggressive chase, maintaining tight control and denying them crucial boundaries despite not taking any wickets.

Reflecting on Bumrah's impact, Karthik expressed his admiration during a Cricbuzz commentary session, asserting Bumrah's status as the premier bowler across all formats in contemporary cricket. "He is the greatest all-format bowler at the moment in world cricket," Karthik remarked, highlighting Bumrah's ability to thrive under pressure consistently.

Karthik further emphasized Bumrah's value to any captain, describing him as a dream asset capable of delivering results in any match scenario or playing conditions. "He's a captain's dream, someone who wins at any stage, any play of the game, that's what makes him so special. Brilliant, fantabulous, that's the word for him," Karthik added, lauding Bumrah's versatility and match-winning capabilities.

Jasprit Bumrah Man Of The Series In T20 World Cup 2024

India clinched their second T20 World Cup title with a thrilling seven-run victory over South Africa in Bridgetown, Barbados. The game changed when India needed to defend 24 runs in 24 balls and it was India's trusted speedster Jasprit Bumrah who gave a match-winning over in the last leg of the game. Jasprit Bumrah won the Player of the Series award. "I tried to keep calm. We play the sport for this, I am really over the moon, my son is here, family is here, and we've been working hard towards this, no better feeling than that. We play sports on the big stage. On the big day, you have to give more, throughout the tournament I felt very clear and calm. At my peak mindset, I think of one ball at a time. The emotions can take over, but now the job is done. That over I thought length ball was the option, it was reverse-swinging and I was glad to execute."

This triumph marked India's second T20 World Cup victory since their inaugural win in 2007 under former captain MS Dhoni, adding to their accolades following the Champions Trophy triumph in 2013.