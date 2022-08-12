Recent weeks have not been kind to Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The famous movie is a remake of the 1994 US-based movie 'Forrest Gump' and has been hit boycott demands from many poeple in India. Similar thing happened when the movie trailer was released in May earlier this year.

For the unversed, last month, some Twitter users started using the hashtag #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha, asking people to not watch the movie. Some Twitter users went through the archives and dug up Aamir's controversial "India's growing intolerance" statement and circulated it on the micro-blogging site. (IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam left FURIOUS due to THIS, replies 'apko main budha lagta hu?...')

Former England cricketer, Monty Panesar, who belongs to India's Punjab also joined the #BoycottLalSinghChadda act on Twitter claiming the movie as a disrespect to his religion and the Indian army.

“Forrest Gump fits in the US Army because the US was recruiting low IQ men to meet requirements for the Vietnam War. This movie is total disgrace to India Armed Forces Indian Army and Sikhs !!Disrespectful. Disgraceful. #BoycottLalSinghChadda,” Panesar wrote.

Checkout his tweets below...

Forrest Gump fits in the US Army because the US was recruiting low IQ men to meet requirements for the Vietnam War. This movie is total disgrace to India Armed Forces Indian Army and Sikhs !!Disrespectful. Disgraceful. #BoycottLalSinghChadda pic.twitter.com/B8P2pKjCEs — Monty Panesar (@MontyPanesar) August 10, 2022