DNA EXCLUSIVE: Is Virat Kohli's team the best Indian unit till date? Sachin Tendulkar has THIS to say

The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final is all set to take place between finalists New Zealand and India in Southampton, starting from Friday.

As Virat Kohli and his boys gear up for the ultimate test, India's batting legend Sachin Tendulkar in an exclusive interview with Zee News Editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary shared his thoughts on the contest.

During the interaction, the Master Blaster was also asked about his thoughts on the current the Indian unit led by Virat Kohli, which is hailed by many as the best batch, a claim that has also been voiced by the coach Ravi Shastri on numerous ocassion.

"First of all, I would like to say that there should be no comparison between the teams. If you look at the teams of the '80s or the teams of the '90s, then each team has its own importance."

"There is a balance of players in teams of every era and every team plays cricket against different teams with different rules. Circumstances are totally different and the change of rules has had a huge impact on cricket," added Tendulkar.

The Master Blaster said, "If you see, in earlier times, more than 250 runs in ODI cricket was considered a good score, but today even 300 runs are not enough to save the match."

This is because the rules of cricket have changed.

"Therefore it is not right to compare the current team with the earlier teams. Just look at the South African team, how their team was earlier and how much it has changed today".

What is India's top team according to Sachin Tendulkar?

The former India batsman said, "We should not compare any team and if I have to compare the teams, then without any doubt India is at the top because we can win in any situation".

Do watch the entire interview of Sachin Tendulkar with Zee News Editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Zee News at 9 PM.