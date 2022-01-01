DNA Exclusive: Never understood why some people were after my career, says Harbhajan Singh

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who retired last month from all forms of cricket, spoke to Zee News editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary on a range of topics. He was asked questions on his cricket, life after cricket and whether he faced injustice during his playing days. Harbhajan spoke his heart out and gave some explosive answers.

Here are the excerpts from the DNA Exclusive interview:

Sunil Gavaskar said in his book that one should retire when people say why now, not when they ask why not. Do you think you delayed your retirement?

It took me a long time to reach this decision. I should have retired 3-4 years ago. My timing was no right. At the end of 2021, I thought I should serve cricket in a different role. I am not as excited to play cricket as I used to be. I even don't feel like working hard on my game. I am looking forward to serving the game in another role.

The timing of your retirement is interesting. It clashes with Punjab elections. Are you looking to contest elections or enter politics?

I won't contest in elections. I am yet to make up my mind on whether I want to enter politics or not. I will have to find a way forward from here. I want to do something from which people can be benefitted. I have got lots of love from fans and I want to return it, it will give me happiness.

My retirement has got nothing to do with Punjab elections. There were rumours that I was joining politics. Whenever I join, I will announce it.

Many cricketers who have recently retired could not get a farewell game, whether it was Yuvraj Singh or Virender Sehwag or VVS Laxman. Do you have regrets of not playing a farewell game?

Every player wishes to retire in an Indian jersey. But that is not how life works. It happened with Viru, VVS and Yuvraj too. BCCI could have given them a farewell game as they have given 10-15 years of their life to Indian cricket. But that does not mean it takes anything away from their greatness. They were big players.

You finished with 417 Test wickets. You could have easily picked 200 more had you played more. Do you think this was possible with luck and other factors working for you?

I was always lucky. But the other factors did not work for me. I had taken 400 Test wickets by the time I turned 31. I could have easily picked up 100-150 more. But you don't know who is in your favour and who is not. People kept talking that my time was over. I never understood why these people were after my career. Imagine picking wickets one day and then getting dropped the other day, you always remember this. People asked me to move. I have moved on after serving my team. It would have been nice had I left on my own terms but I was sidelined and ignored. No selector reached out to me for a word. I was a senior in the team. I hope they realise it sooner or later. I hope god serves me justice."

At that time, MS Dhoni was the captain. Did he not support you enough?

This matter was way beyond the reach of a captain. The BCCI officials wanted things in a certain way and a captain is never bigger than the board. In those days, BCCI behaved as if saying we are the real boss. If you were not in their good books, then you were treated in this way. I pray that whatever happened with me, it never happens with anyone.

Are your also pointing to the controversy that happened between Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly? Kohli showed guts in speaking his heart out?

I don't know what happened between Kohli and Ganguly. I can speak for myself. I know my story better. I should have been given respect. I am grateful to BCCI for all the fame and riches I got but I feel I should have my due respect for serving the country on cricket field.

You didn't play for long after World Cup but Dhoni did?

He was the captain. He had better backing. Had others got the same backing, they would have also played for long. He was a big player, had great records to his name, had the backing. If others had got the same backing, we would have not lost 4-0 to England.

Was Ashwin a better bowler than you?

He is a good bowler. His record is excellent. He has won matches for India even if those wins have come on home soil. When Ashwin was selected, I was already over 400 Test wickets. It was not as if I was not outdated by then. When he started playing, I waited for my chances but I never got any. Even if I performed in Ranji Trophy, opportunities were not there to prove myself again. If you look at my ODI and T20 records, you will shocked. I performed in limited overs yet I was out of the team.

You were a senior and an important member of the Indian team yet the captaincy was never offered to you. You even won Champions League for Mumbai Indians.

I had no one from Punjab in BCCI who could back me in these matters. I would have done a good job as captain. I have always supported captains but in BCCI, there was no official who backed me.

Who was the best captain you played under?

Ganguly. He included me in the team at a time when I was kept out of the team. I played well and also took a hat-trick later. After him, Dhoni led well too. I enjoyed a lot with Ganguly. He gave me the freedom to play and made me a better cricketer.

There are many biopics being made today on cricketers and other athletes. There was one on Dhoni and then one on 1983 World Cup. Do you wish to have a biopic made on you?

Yes, I would like a biopic or a web-series made on my life as well.I am working on my autobiography as well. It will be titled as 'Doosra Chapter'. It will have my life story, my life experiences.

Who will be the villain in your life?

You meet good and bad people in life. Both teach you something. My story will have many villains.

You have calmed down a lot with time? Has this change come in the last five years?

You change with time. Now, I am quieter person. I like to read good quotes, try to remain positive and be with positive people. When I don't like something, I keep that thing away from myself.

These days star cricketers are players later, but celebrities first. They have hired agencies, are seen on TV regularly. They do their packaging well to show to the world. Do you think you could have done the same as well?

I never thought I should have done that. That was not the age of social media. Today, everything is on social media. There is no private life. And then they themselves complain that they have no private life. These two things don't run parallely. Showing off does not last long. If I put on a funky dress for Instagram, wear weird shades, then people will think I am cool but in reality I will look like a fool.

Do you think there was politics in Team India?

I don't know if there was politics or not but what happened with me was wrong. I have written about it all in my book. How difficult it is to become a cricketer and stay on top especially with no backing, I have revealed it in my book.

Would you like to become Team India coach one day?

I will see what future has in store for me. Currently, I want to stay happy and spend time with family and my kids.

