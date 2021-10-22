हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
DNA

DNA Exclusive: Who will win T20 World Cup 2021 India Vs Pakistan? Mohammad Kaif and Shoaib Akhtar share rare insights

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Thursday (October 21) interacted with two cricketing legends – India’s Mohammad Kaif and Pakistan’s Shoaib Akhtar – who will discuss, debate and present expert analysis on the T20 World Cup tournament for the next 28 days.

DNA Exclusive: Who will win T20 World Cup 2021 India Vs Pakistan? Mohammad Kaif and Shoaib Akhtar share rare insights

New Delhi: Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021 match between Indian and Pakistan, former cricketer Mohammad Kaif and his rival Shoaib Akhtar come together to share their invaluable insights, wonderful experiences, and some lesser-known facts, one of which reveals a wonderful trivia about the master blaster Sachin Tendulkar.

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Thursday (October 21) interacted with two cricketing legends – India’s Mohammad Kaif and Pakistan’s Shoaib Akhtar – who will discuss, debate and present expert analysis on the T20 World Cup tournament for the next 28 days.

The discussion started on a contentious note as Chaudhary pointed out that there were many who do not want the match between India and Pakistan to happen at all. To this, Akhtar, who joined from Islamabad through video conferencing, replied that the situation in Pakistan was quite different from that in India.

Akhtar said, “When you watch Indian TV news channels other than Zee News, it appears as if there is going to be a war tomorrow. This doesn’t happen in Pakistani channels. India is not an issue here at all. But in India, Pakistan is used as a political tool. It even becomes an issue in elections.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DNADNA ExclusiveT20 World Cup 2021India vs Pakistan
Next
Story

T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh make it to Super 12 with 84-run win over PNG

Must Watch

PT14M39S

DNA: India's brilliant century in the match against COVID-19