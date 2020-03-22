हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Don't panic, I got this: Chris Gayle spends time exercising during self-isolation - Watch

All cricketing action around the world has been suspended due to coronavirus, including the high-profile Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 which has been postponed till April 15.

At a time when cricket action around the world has come to a sudden halt in the wake of the deadly coronavirus, swashbuckling West Indies batsman Chris Gayle has asked the world community to avoid panicking while also sharing how he is spending time during this forced break.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Gayle posted a video of himself exercising in his private gym in a true champion style during his self-isolation period.

“The people Champion Don’t Panic, I got this! Undisputed champion!,"the 40-year-old wrote along with the video.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Undisputed champion! 

A post shared by KingGayle  (@chrisgayle333) on

By posting the video, Gayle seems to be encouraging people to stay indoors in this difficult situation and spend that free time by engaging in the activities they love.

Besides Gayle, many cricketers have been posting updates these days about their self-isolation experiences. 

On Saturday, Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer kept himself engaged at home with new magic trick and promoting the importance of self-distancing.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to the official Twitter handle and posted a video of their in-house magician Iyer, who could be seen pulling out a new trick with a deck of cards along with his sister Natasha.

Notably, all cricketing action around the world has been suspended due to coronavirus, including the high-profile Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 which has been postponed till April 15.

The virus outbreak, which was first reported in December 2019 from Wuhan city of China, has so far claimed the lives of more than 13,000 people and has affected more than 3,00,000 persons globally. 

 

