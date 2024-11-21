Ahead of the first Test against Australia in Perth, India captain Jasprit Bumrah opened up on the batting form of Virat Kohli, who will be key for India's success during the much-anticipated series.

Notably, the 36-year-old Kohli has been far from his best in Test cricket this year. The talismanic cricketer amassed a mere 192 from 10 innings in India’s recently concluded home Test season and his batting form is a key concern for the visitors.

However, Bumrah backed the former Indian skipper to shine with the bat during the marquee Border–Gavaskar Trophy series.

"I don’t have to say anything about Virat Kohli the batter. He’s one of the greats of the game. I don’t need to have any anecdotes or special inputs to give him," said Bumrah during the press conference on the eve of the first Test.

"He’s the utmost professional that we have in our team. He’s got a lot of success, he’s one of the leaders. I made my debut under him. So he knows what he’s doing," he added.

When it comes to his performance in Test cricket in Australia, Kohli averages 54.08 - his best playing away from home - and has 1352 runs from 12 matches, that include six hundreds and four fifties.

The stand-in Indian skipper also revealed that he has witnessed positive signs from Kohli in India’s training in the lead up to the Perth Test.

"One or two series here and there can go up and down. But the confidence that he has at this moment, I have no doubts about (him). He’s prepared and mentally switched on, looking to contribute. The way I’ve seen him in training, the signs are ominous. I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything else, but he’s looking in very good shape," said Bumrah.

India will need Kohli to score big in the first Test against Australia in Perth as they will miss the services of captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.