After India’s skipper Rohit Sharma decided to drop himself from the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has come out as the frontrunner to become the next Test captain. Former India player Mohammad Kaif said that Bumrah is not the right option to take the place of Rohit Sharma as India’s skipper. As per Kaif, Bumrah is India’s main bowler and is exposed to injuries.

However, there has been no confirmation from Rohit Sharma that he will take retirement from Test cricket. Kaif stated that the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee should think twice before putting extra pressure on India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Under the leadership of Bumrah, the Indian team won the first Test at Perth. He bowled brilliantly and restricted the Kangaroos to 150 in the first innings. When Rohit Sharma decided to drop himself from the final Test, it was Bumrah who led the Indian team against Australia.

"If you are looking at Bumrah as Rohit's replacement as the captain then that is not the right choice. He is the lone bowler. He is under pressure to perform in every match. He had no support in Australia. Shami was not there, and Siraj was out of form, so all the pressure to win matches was on him. And Bumrah is injury-prone. He has no momentum in his run-up. He takes four steps and gathers all the pace at the last moment so the amount of pressure and load his back takes, he will always be susceptible to injuries. I don't think he should be made captain. If you go to England with Bumrah as captain. What happens if he gets injured in the third Test and gets ruled out? Who will be the captain?" Kaif said.

"I want a batter to be the next. Either KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant. They have done it in the past. Pant is captaining in the IPL so he is gaining experience. Rahul has captained in Test cricket," he added.