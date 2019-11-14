Dropped at 4, makes world record at 264 against Sri Lanka: ICC wishes Rohit Sharma in a cheeky tweet

NEW DELHI: The International Cricket Council (ICC )on Wednesday wished India vice-captain Rohit Sharma on the five-year anniversary of his stupendous performance against Sri Lanka wherein the batsman smashed his unparallel world record of 264-innings against Sri Lanka, which continues to be the highest score in the 50-overs format to November 13, 2019, which is exactly five years to be precise.

However, ICC did not forget to mention, and to remind Rohit, that he was dropped at 4 in the very same match.

"On this day in 2014, Rohit Sharma went big! The Indian opener smashed 264, the highest ever ODI score. The worst part? Sri Lanka dropped him when he was on 4," ICC tweeted on Wednesday wishing Rohit Sharma for hitting 264, the highest-ever ODI total against Sri Lanka, and smashing 33 boundaries and nine sixes.

#OnThisDay in 2014, Rohit Sharma went big! The Indian opener smashed 264, the highest ever ODI score _ The worst part? Sri Lanka dropped him when he was on 4 _ pic.twitter.com/E6wowdoGUL - ICC (@ICC) November 13, 2019

On November 14, 2014, Rohit rewrote history after starting slow but later accelerating in his inimitable style after getting to the 100. Despite taking 100 balls to get to his hundred, Rohit raced to 264 in just 173 balls, scoring the last 164 runs in just 73 balls.

Rohit, however, was dropped on 4 by Sri Lanka fielder Thisara Perera at third man off a Shaminda Eranga delivery at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Rohit also broke Virender Sehwag's earlier world record of 219 runs, which the former India cricketer had scored against West Indies in Indore in 2011. Sachin Tendulkar was the first-ever cricketer to smash a double ton in ODIs when he hit 200 not out against South Africa in 2010.

In 2017, Rohit Sharma went on to hit his third double hundred in ODI cricket (208 not out) in Mohali.