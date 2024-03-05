trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2727512
DRS Controversy Rocks WPL 2024: Athapaththu's Dismissal Sparks Outrage And Debate

Contrary to expectations, the ball tracking system displayed a trajectory that defied conventional wisdom.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 10:05 AM IST
DRS Controversy Rocks WPL 2024: Athapaththu's Dismissal Sparks Outrage And Debate

The Women's Premier League 2024 (WPL 2024) witnessed a gripping clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore women and UP Warriorz women, marked by a controversial Decision Review System (DRS) call that left fans stunned and ignited a heated debate. In the crucial game between Bangalore and UP Warriorz, Sri Lankan cricketer Chamari Athapaththu found herself at the center of a storm. During the seventh over of the second innings, a delivery struck her pads, prompting a loud appeal. Initially, the umpire ruled in favour of Athapaththu. However, Bangalore decided to review the decision, leading to a startling revelation by the DRS.

The DRS Revelation

Contrary to expectations, the ball tracking system displayed a trajectory that defied conventional wisdom. Instead of turning left, as anticipated, the delivery behaved like a googly, resulting in Athapaththu's dismissal. The baffling discrepancy between the live action and the DRS projection sparked outrage among fans and players alike.

Reactions and Outrage

Athapaththu's disbelief was palpable, with UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy engaging in a heated argument with officials while Bangalore players celebrated the dismissal. The overturning of the decision left fans dissatisfied, with social media platforms buzzing with expressions of discontent and skepticism towards the reliability of DRS.

Broader Implications and Debate

The incident has reignited debates surrounding the role and accuracy of technology in cricket. Coaches, players, and pundits have expressed concerns about the potential impact of erroneous decisions on game outcomes. The Athapaththu controversy underscores the need for continual evaluation and improvement of DRS protocols to ensure fairness and integrity in the sport.

TAGS

