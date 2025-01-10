DSG vs PC SA20 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durban Super Giants Vs Pretoria Capitals T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast On TV And Mobile App

DSG vs PC SA20 2025 Live Streaming: The SA20 League 2025 will witness Durban Super Giants taking on Pretoria Capitals in the Match 2 fixture at Kingsmead on Friday. In the previous editions, both teams were outplayed by Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the final and will now aim to start their campaign on a high. Star left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj will lead the home side. A total of 30 matches will be played in the league phase, followed by Qualifier 1, Eliminator, and Qualifier 2. The Super Giants have a star-studded lineup with the likes of Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, and Chris Woakes featuring. On the other hand, Capitals will depend on Parnell's experience alongside Liam Livingstone.

Durban Super Giants Vs Pretoria Capitals Live Streaming Details

When will the SA20 League 2025 Match 2 fixture of Durban Super Giants Vs Pretoria Capitals be held?

The SA20 League 2025 Match 2 fixture of Durban Super Giants Vs Pretoria Capitals will be held on Friday, January 10.

Where will the SA20 League 2025 Match 2 fixture of Durban Super Giants Vs Pretoria Capitals take place?

The SA20 League 2025 Match 2 fixture of Durban Super Giants Vs Pretoria Capitals will be taking place at Kingsmead in Durban.

What time will the SA20 League 2025 Match 2 fixture of Durban Super Giants Vs Pretoria Capitals begin?

The SA20 League 2025 Match 2 fixture of Durban Super Giants Vs Pretoria Capitals will begin at 9:00 PM.

Where to watch the live telecast of the SA20 League 2025 Match 2 fixture of Durban Super Giants Vs Pretoria Capitals?

The SA20 League 2025 Match 2 fixture of Durban Super Giants Vs Pretoria Capitals will be aired live on the Star Sports Network.

How to live stream the SA20 League 2025 Match 2 fixture of Durban Super Giants Vs Pretoria Capitals?

The SA20 League 2025 Match 2 fixture of Durban Super Giants Vs Pretoria Capitals can be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Squads:

Pretoria Capitals: Wayne Parnell (c), Marques Ackerman, Evin Lewis, Steve Stolk, Tiaan van Vuuren, Rilee Rossouw, Will Smeed, Liam Livingstone, Will Jacks, Senuran Muthusamy, James Neesham, Kyle Simmonds, Migael Pretorius, Keagan Lion Cachet, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kyle Verreynne, Anrich Nortje, Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch.

Durban’s Super Giants: Keshav Maharaj (c), Brandon King, Kane Williamson, Jason Smith, JJ Smuts, Marcus Stoinis, Christopher King, Wiaan Mulder, Chris Woakes, Dwaine Pretorius, Prenelan Subrayen, Bryce Parsons, Quinton de Kock, Matthew Breetzke, Heinrich Klaasen, Shamar Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Naveen ul-Haq, Junior Dala.