Shaheen Shah Afridi and Virat Kohli went viral on Friday morning after a video in which they meet each other. The Pakistani ace pacer is not part of Pakistan squad in Asia Cup 2022 and won't be taking part in the much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash that is to be played on Friday (August 28) at Dubai International Stadium. Both the teams have begun training for the big game at ICC Academy in Dubai, UAE. On the sidelines, the players from all countries participating in Asia Cup have been meeting and greeting each other. A day ago, the video and pictures of Kohli meeting Pakistan captain Babar Azam had gone viral.

When Shaheen met Kohli, the video melted the fans on both the sides of the border. In the video released by Pakistan Cricket, it was difficult to hear what Kohli and Shaheen chatted about. Pakistan Cricket later released another video in which they released the audio of the video in which he could be heard telling Kohli: "Aapke lie dua kar rahe hai aap wapis form me aaye (We are praying that your form comes back)."

Watch the video here: