NewsCricket
INDIA VS WEST INDIES 2022

'Dual Standards': Angry Pakistan fans slam ICC as Suryakumar Yadav surpasses Mohammad Rizwan in T20 rankings

Suryakumar Yadav finished as the Player of the Match in the 3rd T20 vs West Indies at St Kitts, stroking 76 off 44 balls, that included 8 fours and 4 sixes. In this five-match series vs West Indies, Surya has been opening the innings for India, an experiment that has worked so far. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 05:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Dual Standards': Angry Pakistan fans slam ICC as Suryakumar Yadav surpasses Mohammad Rizwan in T20 rankings

India's rising star in T20 cricket Suryakumar Yadav rose high in the latest rankings and jumped to the 2nd spot, at the same time, surpassing Pakistan's wicketkeeper and batter Mohammad Rizwan. With that Surya has closed in on the gap between him and No 1 in the ranking Babar Azam. Surya has gained two spots to number 2 and sits with 794 points. Rizwan has slipped one spot to be at No 3 with 794 points. Babar has 816 points and sits atop.  This is a hige achievement for Suryakumar who made made his international debut at the start of last year only and his rapid recent rise has come on the back of a century against England in Nottingham last month and a stylish half-century against West Indies on Tuesday (August 2).

The Mumbai Indians batter finished as the Player of the Match in the 3rd T20 vs West Indies at St Kitts, stroking 76 off 44 balls, that included 8 fours and 4 sixes. In this five-match series vs West Indies, Surya has been opening the innings for India, an experiment that has worked so far. 

Pakistan fans angry with Surya replacing Rizwan in ICC rankings

Some of the Pakistani fans didn't take Surya's rapid rise to the No 2 spot lightly and blamed ICC for maintaining dual standards in putting in place these rankings. The key arguement is that it took Rizwan a long time to reach to the No 2 spot but Surya, who made his debut only last year, has been pushed to top 2 after he played only a few good innings in T20Is. 

Check out the reactions of the fans below.

Not to forget, the India vs West Indies action now moves to United States of America, in Florida where the last 2 T20s will take place, on August 6 and 7.   

Live Tv

India vs West Indies 2022WI vs INDWI vs IND 3rd T20Suryakumar YadavBabar AzamIshan KishanRohit SharmaVirat KohliMumbai IndiansMISuryakumar Yadav rankingBabar Azam rankingSuryakumar Yadav newsSuryakumar Yadav updatesPakistan fans ICC T20 rankingsSuryakumar Yadav Mohammad RizwanSuryakumar Yadav Mohammad Rizwan T20 rankingsIND vs WI 4th T20

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: America all set to answer China!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset with Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: How Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri was killed?
DNA Video
DNA: Who will be the new Al-Qaeda leader now?
DNA Video
DNA: Understand in 4 points why Zawahiri's death is important for India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How much effort did Pingali Venkaiah put into designing the tricolour?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the scam in which Sanjay Raut is 'trapped'
DNA Video
DNA: How 'Patra Chawl Land Scam' happened?
DNA Video
DNA : What is the role of Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam?
DNA Video
DNA: Meet the Indian players who beat the World's stalwarts