DUB vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s International League T20 2023 Match No. 1 DUB vs ABD in Dubai, 730PM IST, January 13

Fans in the United Arab Emirates will feel the cricket frenzy in the air as the big-hitting Rovman Powell’s Dubai Capitals take on the mystery spinner Sunil Narine’s Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the opening match of the International League T20 2023 at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday (January 13). However, before the Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders go head-to-head in the first match of the season, superstar Badshah and megastar Jason Derulo will dazzle the crowd with their glamourous performances at the opening ceremony of the DP World ILT20 on Friday.

Badshah, who has produced the official ILT20 Anthem ‘Halla Halla’, will enthral fans with his most popular numbers like Voodoo, Players, Jugnu, Mercy, and Kala Chashma along with a visually-stunning troop of 40 dancers supporting him. While Derulo will have the crowd on their feet with hit numbers Swalla, Take You Dancing, and In My Head, with six energetic dancers from the middle of the iconic stadium. Furthermore, Dwayne Bravo will put his musician’s hat on and engage the fans with his songs Champion and Run D World at the ‘Ring of Fire’ as well.

The DP World ILT20 opening ceremony will be further elevated by the attendance of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, one of the biggest film stars in the world and co-owner of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

Dubai Capitals are packed with several exciting players such as Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Rajapaksa was adjudged the player of the match in the Asia Cup 2022 final against Pakistan for his brilliant innings of 71* runs from 45 balls at the Dubai International Stadium. Meanwhile, Mujeeb Ur Rahman picked up seven wickets in five matches at a fantastic average of 15.86 for Afghanistan in the competition. The Capitals also have Joe Root and Robin Uthappa, who are among the most experienced cricketers in the world. Uthappa has scored over 7,000 runs in T20s, while Root has notched over 17,000 runs in his international career.

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders also boast an impressive, strong side with the likes of Brandon Glover, Andre Russell, Paul Stirling and Colin Ingram in their camp. Glover put up a fantastic performance with figures of 3/9 to help the Netherlands register a famous 13-run victory over South Africa in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup last year. Meanwhile, Russell, Stirling and Ingram boast of stupendous T20 records with over 7,000 runs each under their belts.

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ILT20 2023 Match No. 1 Details

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Date & Time: January 13, 7.30pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Zee Network and Zee5 website and app.

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ILT20 Match No. 1 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Kennar Lewis

Batters: Rovman Powell, Paul Stirling, Joe Root

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Fabian Allen, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Isuru Udana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Akeal Hossain

Captain: Andre Russell

Vice-captain: Joe Root

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ILT20 Match No. 1 Predicted 11

Dubai Capitals: Rovman Powell (C), Hazratullah Zazai, Robin Uthappa, Chirag Suri, Joe Root, Sikandar Raza, Fabian Allen, Isuru Udana, Niroshan Dickwella, Fred Klaassen, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Colin Ingram, Paul Stirling, Andre Russell, Raymon Reifer, Sunil Narine (C), Kennar Lewis, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Matiullah Khan, Sabir Ali, Marchant de Lange