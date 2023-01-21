Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors Live Streaming and Dream11: When and where to watch International League T20 2023 live on TV and Online in India?

On Saturday, January 21, the Dubai Capitals and Sharjah Warriors will square off in International League 2023 Match No. 10. At the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, the game will be played. The Capitals, headed by Rovman Powell, defeated the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by a commanding 73 runs to kick off their season. However, consecutive defeats have dropped them to fourth in the standings. They now have two points and a net run rate of -0.618. They will enter the game coming off a crushing 101-run loss to the Gulf Giants. Their bowlers contained the Giants to 181 for the cost of six wickets after being put into the field.

Read our match preview _ #DCvSW #DPWorldILT20 #SoarHighDubai #CapitalsUniverse #WeAreCapitalshttps://t.co/gxRa150XTJ — Dubai Capitals (@Dubai_Capitals) January 21, 2023

The Moeen Ali-led Warriors have had a terrible start to the competition. They are ranked fifth in the points standings with a net run rate of -1.836 after losing each of their three games. In their previous game, they suffered a six-wicket defeat against Kieron Pollard's MI Emirates. The Warriors, who were given the opportunity to bat first, were only able to record a score of 146 for seven after Tom Kohler-Cadmore scored 55 off of 41 while hitting six fours and a six. With 17 balls remaining, the MI Emirates successfully defended the goal. Muhammad Waseem hit four fours and one six to score 40 points off of 36.

Match Details

Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors

International League T20, 2023

10th Match

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

3:30 PM

10:00 AM GMT / 02:00 PM LOCAL

Pitch Report Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors

The batting surface in Dubai has been fantastic. It appears that a game with a reasonably high score is in the cards. After winning the toss, the strategy should be to field first.

Dream11 Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors

WICKET-KEEPERS: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

BATSMEN: Robin Uthappa, Joe Root, Rovman Powell, Tom Kohler Cadmore

ALL-ROUNDERS: Dasun Shanaka, Mohammad Nabi, Moeen Ali

BOWLERS: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Isuru Udana, Junaid Siddique

Predicted Playing XI Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors

Dubai Capitals

Robin Uthappa (wk), Joe Root, Rovman Powell (c), Dasun Shanaka, Yusuf Pathan, Chirag Suri, Fabian Allen, Isuru Udana, Chamika Karunaratne, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Akif Raja

Sharjah Warriors

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Dawid Malan, Alishan Sharafu, Moeen Ali (c), Joe Denly, Mohammad Nabi, Paul Walter, Noor Ahmad, Junaid Siddique, Naveen-ul-Haq

Live Streaming Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors

Zee Network will be providing the live telecast of the competition in India. The tournament will be streamed live across India on Zee's digital application 'Zee5'.