Duleep Trophy 2023 Final: West Zone vs South Zone Live Streaming, Schedule And Squads

The final match of the Duleep Trophy 2023 will feature a clash between West Zone and South Zone, starting on Wednesday, July 12. This highly anticipated five-day Test match will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, showcasing the strength of the two top zones in Indian domestic cricket.

In the semifinals, West Zone secured victory over Central Zone by virtue of a first-innings lead, while South Zone triumphed over North Zone in a thrilling encounter to earn their place in the final. Hanuma Vihari will lead the South Zone team, while Priyank Panchal will captain the West Zone team.

__ _ _____ ______! Who will lift the Duleep Trophy 2023?



_ Mayank Agarwal's resilience in both the innings, with Kaverappa and Vyshak taking five-wicket hauls each, propelled South Zone into the final.



_ Pujara's gritty ton combined with Nagwaswalla's five-wicket_ pic.twitter.com/1w5KZZ2ymA — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) July 8, 2023

Details of the West Zone vs South Zone Duleep Trophy Final 2023:

Match Date: July 12 to July 16

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Match Start Time: 9:30 AM, Wednesday

Squads for the West Zone vs South Zone Duleep Trophy 2023 Final:

South Zone Squad: Hanuma Vihari (C), Mayank Agarwal, Sai Sudharsan, Ravikumar Samarth, Ricky Bhui(wk), Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, KV Sasikanth, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Pradosh Paul, N Jagadeesan, Srikar Bharat, Darshan Misal, Sachin Baby

West Zone Squad: Priyank Panchal (C), Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Het Patel(wk), Atit Sheth, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Shams Mulani, Chetan Sakariya, Harvik Desai, Tushar Deshpande, Arpit Vasavada

In the semifinals, Cheteshwar Pujara impressed with a brilliant hundred for West Zone, while Sarfaraz Khan, a renowned domestic performer, struggled, managing only 6 runs across both innings. Mayank Agarwal scored half-centuries in both innings for South Zone. In terms of bowling, Vidwath Kaverappa and Vijaykumar Vyshak from Karnataka claimed 5 wickets each in separate innings during the semifinals.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of Duleep Trophy Final 2023: West Zone vs South Zone?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that the Duleep Trophy 2023 Final can be live-streamed through the official BCCI App and website (BCCI.TV). There will be no TV telecast of the match, but fans can watch the match live on the aforementioned platforms.