Duleep Trophy 2024: Full Schedule, Teams Squads, Match Dates & Timings, Venue And Live Streaming Details

Duleep Trophy 2024: The much-anticipated Duleep Trophy 2024-25 is scheduled to begin on September 5, 2024, marking the commencement of India's domestic cricket season for 2024-2025. This edition of the tournament holds particular importance, as it will serve as a crucial preparatory platform for Indian cricketers vying for a place in the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh later this month.

The competition will feature several top Indian players, including KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who are all keen to secure their spots in the Test squad.

In a significant change, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revamped the tournament's format, moving away from the traditional zonal structure to a new four-team setup. Teams A, B, C, and D will compete in a round-robin format, with the team accumulating the most points by the end of the tournament being declared the winner. Notably, this season will not feature any knockout stages.

The tournament will be held across three venues: the Rural Development Trust Stadium and ACA ADCA Ground in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, and the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The event will conclude on September 22.

To help the national team prepare better, the BCCI has required domestic players to take part in the tournament. However, top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravichandran Ashwin have been excused to avoid any risk of injury before the Bangladesh series.

This season’s captains include Shubman Gill (Team A), Abhimanyu Easwaran (Team B), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Team C), and Shreyas Iyer (Team D). In a recent development, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been released from the Team B squad, with the BCCI yet to announce his replacement. Additionally, Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik will miss the tournament due to illness, with Navdeep Saini and Gaurav Yadav stepping in as their replacements.

Duleep Trophy 2024: Check Complete Schedule Date, Time And Venue

Day And Date Match Time (IST) Venue Thursday, September 5 to Sunday, September 8 Team A vs Team B 9:00 AM M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Thursday, September 5 to Sunday, September 8 Team C vs Team D 9:00 AM Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur Thursday, September 12 to Sunday, September 15 Team A vs Team D 9:00 AM Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur Thursday, September 12 to Sunday, September 15 Team B vs Team C 9:00 AM ACA ADCA Ground, Anantapur Thursday, September 19 to Sunday, September 22 Team B vs Team D 9:00 AM ACA ADCA Ground, Anantapur Thursday, September 19 to Sunday, September 22 Team A vs Team C 9:00 AM Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur

Duleep Trophy 2024: Where To Watch It Live On Mobile And TV

Cricket fans can catch all the action live on Sports 18 Networks. Additionally, matches will be available for streaming on the Jio Cinema app and website, providing extensive coverage for audiences across India.

Duleep Trophy 2024: Teams And Squads

India A: Shubman Gill (C), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat.

India B: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (WK).

India C: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (WK), Sandeep Warrier.

India D: Shreyas lyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar.