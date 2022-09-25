Duleep Trophy final: Angry Ajinkya Rahane loses cool, asks Yashasvi Jaiswal to leave the field after he sledges T Ravi Teja, WATCH

West Zone (WZ) captain Ajinkya Rahane lost his cool on his own teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal for sledging South Zone batter in the 4th innings of the Duleep Trophy Final in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. When Jaiswal after being told by Rahane to not use expletives for Ravi Teja, the South Zone batter, did not bother and continued to sledge, the WZ captain had to ask him to leave the field as the bowling team played with just 10 players on the ground. However, seven overs later, Jaiswal was brought back on the field by Rahane.

What had happened?

In the 50th over of the 4th innings of the match, Yashasvi Jaiswal had a go at T Ravi Teja. Some heated argument between the two took place and it appearedas if Jaiswal let out a few expletives. The umpires intervened quickly to bring calm the situation. Rahane then walked up to Jaiswal and had a long chat with him. After showing a lot of emotion, appeared to have understood not to sledge. But he continued to point fingers at Ravi Teja. However, things soon became normal.

WATCH Rahane-Jaiswal video here:

Batter Ravi Teja was having some issues with Yashasvi Jaiswal, so after warning him first and seeing it still happen, Captain Ajinkya Rahane tells his own teammate to leave the field!pic.twitter.com/R1sPozKFjF — 12th Khiladi (@12th_khiladi) September 25, 2022

But in the 57th over, Rahane was caught on camera again, walking to Jaiswal and then asked him to leave the ground. The West Zone captain was clearly angry at Jaiswal, who walked off reluctantly. Rahane then had a word with Shreyas Iyer, and showed his displeasure at the youngster not listening to even his captain to shut his mouth.

West Zone in the end won the Duleep Trophy final by 294 runs. Rahane said after the match, "I believe in always respecting your opponents, umpires and match officials. So you have to handle certain incidents in a certain manner. "