DUR vs CT Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SA20 Match No. 23 DUR vs CT in Kingsmead Stadium, 9PM IST, February 2

SA20 T20 League resumes after international break with Durban Super Giants hosting MI Cape Town in Match 23 of the inaugural tournament on Thursday, February 2. Among the two teams, Durban will be more desperate for a win as they have lost four matches on the trot now. They are on a losing streak which they would hope to end in today's match vs MI Cape Town. As a result of their losses, Durban are right at bottom of the points table. Durban have played seven matches so far, winning just 2 while losing 5 and have just 8 points on the table with a NRR of -1.602.

MI Cape Town are the second worst team in the tournament with just 3 wins from 7 matches and 4 losses and have 13 points. They too need to turn the tourament around. Maybe the break could work in both these side's favour.

All eyes will be on Dewald Brevis, who is in top gear at the moment. The bowlers at Durban will be tested against the strong batting lineup of the MI Cape Town team.

Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sam Curran

Vice-Captain: Dewald Brevis

Suggested Playing XI for Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batters: Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Heinrich Klaasen

All-rounders: George Linde, Sam Curran, Wiaan Mulder, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Reece Topley, Jofra Archer, Rashid Khan

Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Predicted XIs

Durban Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (C), Kyle Mayers, Matthew Breetzke, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Jason Holder, Keshav Maharaj, Prenalen Subrayen, Reece Topley, Keemo Paul

MI Cape Town: Dewald Brevis, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Sam Curran, Ryan Rickelton, Grant Roelofsen, Rashid Khan (c), Odean Smith, Delano Potgieter, Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer