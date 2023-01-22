topStoriesenglish
DUR vs EAC Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SA20 Match No. 19 DUR vs EAC in St George’s Park, Gqeberha, 9PM IST, January 22

Sunrisers Eastern Cape will take on Durban Super Giants in match no.19 of the SA 20 2023 on Sunday (January 22). Eastern Cape have defeated Paarl Royals by 5 wickets in their previous match as captain Aiden Markram shined with both bat and ball. The all-rounder took 2 wickets and scored 23 runs with the bat. They will surely look to keep their winning momentum going heading into this contest. On the other hand, Durban Super Giants are coming into this fixture with a defeat in their last game against Pretoria Capitals by 8 wickets. They will look to bounce back and get some points for themselves tonight.

Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 Match No. 19 Details

Venue: St George’s Park, Gqeberha

Date & Time: January 22, 9pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Viacom Sports18 Network and Jio Cinemas website and app.

Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Quinton De Kock

Batters: Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klassen, Kyle Mayers

All-rounders: Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius

Bowlers: Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Reece Topley

Captain: Aiden Markram

Vice-captain: Marco Jansen

Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match No. 19 Predicted 11

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Probable XI: Adam Rossington (wk), Jordan Hermann, Sarel Erwee, Aiden Markram (c), Jordan Cox, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Ayabulela Gqamane, Roelof van der Merwe, Brydon Carse, Sisanda Magala

Durban Super Giants Probable XI: Kyle Mayers, Wiaan Mulder, Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Jason Holder, Dwaine Pretorius, Christiaan Jonker, Keshav Maharaj, Hardus Viljoen, Prenelan Subrayen, Reece Topley

