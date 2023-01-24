DUR vs JOH Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SA20 Match No. 22 DUR vs JOH in Wanderers Stadium, 9PM IST, January 24

Joburg Super Kings will face Durban Super Giants in match no. 22 of the SA20 2023 on Tuesday (January 24). Faf du Plessis-led Super Kings are coming into this fixture with a clinical win in their previous game against Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Super Kings will face Super Giants at the Wanderers Stadium tonight. Super Giants faced a disappointing defeat in their last clash by 124 runs against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape led by Aiden Markram. The Giants have had a disappointing season so far as they sit at the bottom of the table with just 8 points.

Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings SA20 Match No. 22 Details

Venue: Wanderers Stadium

Date & Time: January 24, 9pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Viacom Sports18 Network and Jio Cinemas website and app.

Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Donovan Ferreira

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Mayers, Leus du Plooy

Allrounders: Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Dwaine Pretorius

Bowlers: Reece Topley, Aaron Phangiso

Captain: Quinton de Kock

Vice-Captain: Aaron Phangiso

Joburg Super Kings captain Faf Du Plessis scored 51 runs from 22 balls including 9 fours and 2 sixes in SA20 league. pic.twitter.com/CoOHgLJa30 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 18, 2023

Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Match No. 22 Predicted 11

Joburg Super Kings Probable XI: Faf du Plessis, Gerald Coetzee, Leus du Plooy, Reeza Hendricks, Sibonelo Makhanya, Maheesh Theekshana, Neil Brand, Romario Shepherd, Donovan Ferreira, Kyle Verreynne, Aaron Phangiso

Durban Super Giants Probable XI: Kyle Mayers, Wiaan Mulder, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Jason Holder, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Keshav Maharaj, Prenelan Subrayen, Reece Topley, Matthew Breetzke