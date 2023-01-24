DUR vs JOH Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SA20 Match No. 22 DUR vs JOH in Wanderers Stadium, 9PM IST, January 24
Joburg Super Kings will face Durban Super Giants in match no. 22 of the SA20 2023 on Tuesday (January 24). Faf du Plessis-led Super Kings are coming into this fixture with a clinical win in their previous game against Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Super Kings will face Super Giants at the Wanderers Stadium tonight. Super Giants faced a disappointing defeat in their last clash by 124 runs against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape led by Aiden Markram. The Giants have had a disappointing season so far as they sit at the bottom of the table with just 8 points.
Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings SA20 Match No. 22 Details
Venue: Wanderers Stadium
Date & Time: January 24, 9pm IST onwards
Live Streaming and TV details: Viacom Sports18 Network and Jio Cinemas website and app.
Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Donovan Ferreira
Batters: Faf du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Mayers, Leus du Plooy
Allrounders: Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Dwaine Pretorius
Bowlers: Reece Topley, Aaron Phangiso
Captain: Quinton de Kock
Vice-Captain: Aaron Phangiso
Joburg Super Kings captain Faf Du Plessis scored 51 runs from 22 balls including 9 fours and 2 sixes in SA20 league. pic.twitter.com/CoOHgLJa30 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 18, 2023
Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Match No. 22 Predicted 11
Joburg Super Kings Probable XI: Faf du Plessis, Gerald Coetzee, Leus du Plooy, Reeza Hendricks, Sibonelo Makhanya, Maheesh Theekshana, Neil Brand, Romario Shepherd, Donovan Ferreira, Kyle Verreynne, Aaron Phangiso
Durban Super Giants Probable XI: Kyle Mayers, Wiaan Mulder, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Jason Holder, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Keshav Maharaj, Prenelan Subrayen, Reece Topley, Matthew Breetzke
