Dwayne Bravo On Becoming CSK’s Bowling Coach: 'A Phone Call From Dhoni...'

Bravo wrote a lengthy caption alongside a video of him with players from CSK.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 11:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Dwayne Bravo retired from IPL in 2022.
  • He was then picked as bowling coach for CSK.
  • Bravo is the second-highest wicket-taker in the IPL.

After Chennai Super Kings’ win over Gujarat Titans in the final of the Indian Premier League 2023, Dwayne Bravo, the CSK bowling coach, revealed that a phone call from MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming convinced him to take on the coaching role. Bravo, who retired from the league after the 2022 season, had been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings' squad, making significant contributions to the bowling attack.

 

“A year ago when I decided to announce my retirement from IPL cricket it was a sad moment but at the same time, I was grateful for a successful IPL career. As fate would have it I received a phone call from CSK captain MS Dhoni and head coach Stephen Fleming who invited me to be a part of the coaching staff. I had no doubt in my mind that this was the direction I wanted to take my new cricketing career,” Bravo wrote in a lengthy Instagram reel.

Bravo expressed his joy by sharing pictures and reels featuring his fellow players, coaches, and staff from the Chennai team. He also congratulated bowlers such as Matheesha Pathirana, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, and others for their exceptional performances.

“To my team; a big congratulations on this great victory and what I consider one the most memorable seasons in IPL cricket. To the coaching staff thank you for embracing me, I cannot say thank you enough. As one of the youngest members of the coaching staff it has been a huge learning process for me but I’m enjoying every second of it,” he added.

Bravo, the former West Indies cricket captain, was the leading wicket-taker in the IPL ahead of the 2023 season with 183 wickets in 161 matches. In May 2022, he played his last IPL match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

