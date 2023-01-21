topStoriesenglish
EAC vs JOH Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SA20 Match No. 17 EAC vs JOH in St George's Park, Gqeberha, 9PM IST, January 21

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Dream11 Team Prediction Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super King SA20 match No. 17 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of EAC vs JOH, Sunrisers Eastern Cape Dream11 Team Player List, Joburg Super King Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

SA20 2023: Match no. 17 of the SA20 2023 will have Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) taking on the Joburg Super Kings (JOH) at St. George's Park on Saturday (January 21). Eastern Cape are currently on a three-match win run and will look to continue their dominant performance so far in the tournament. Captain Aiden Markram is in fine touch with both the ball and bat. On the other hand, Super Kings only have two wins from their five matches played so far. Clearly, the Faf du Plessis-led side are yet to play their best cricket.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings SA20 Match No. 17 Details

Venue: St George's Park, Gqeberha

Date & Time: January 21, 9pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Viacom Sports18 Network and Jio Cinemas website and app.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Donavon Ferreira

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Leus du Plooy, Aiden Markram, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs

All-rounders: Marco Jansen, Nandre Burger

Bowlers: Sisanda Magala, Alzarri Joseph, Maheesh Theekshana

Captain: Faf du Plessis

Vice-captain: Tristan Stubbs

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Match No. 17 Predicted 11

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Leus du Plooy, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Janneman Malan/Sibonelo Makhanya, Donavon Ferreira, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Alzarri Joseph, Maheesh Theekshana and Nandre Burger.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Adam Rossington (wk), Jordan Hermann, Sarel Erwee, Jordan Cox, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Sisanda Magala, Marco Jansen, Reolof van der Merwe, Ottneil Baartman and Brydon Carse.

