Eight uncapped players named in England's training group ahead of West Indies Tests

England have named eight uncapped players in the list of 30 cricketers who will train behind closed doors on June 23 at Ageas Bowl ahead of the three-match Test series against West Indies.

Three months after the game was distrupted due to coronavirus pandemic, the international cricket is all set to resume with the three-match Test series between West Indies and England from July 8 at `bio-secure` venues of Ageas Bowl and Old Trafford.

Ahead of the opening West Indies Test, the 30-member group, along with a separate red-ball management team, will participate in the training camp to boost their preparation.

The players will also feature in a three-day practice match on July 1, following which the squad for the opening West Indies Test will be named.

Reflecting on the selection of the training group, national selector Ed Smith said,"Everyone involved with England is delighted that cricket is returning soon, and that the players are reporting for group training in preparation for the Test series against the West Indies.We’d also like to thank all the county coaches who have supported these players over the past few weeks.

Besides this, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has also announded a red-ball coaching team for the West Indies series.

Assistant coach Graham Thorpe, who is specialised in batting, will continue to support head coach Chris Silverwood. Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple will work closely with Silverwood as bowling coach.

Gloucestershire’s head coach Richard Dawson will take control of the spin bowlers. Kent's head coach Matthew Walker will work alongside Thorpe with the batsmen.

Former England wicketkeeper Chris Read will join the team management as wicketkeeping consultant for the upcoming series, while ECB’s fielding coach Carl Hopkinson completes the coaching group.

The full list is as follows:

Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Dominic Bess, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Ben Foakes, Lewis Gregory, Keaton Jennings, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Amar Virdi, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.