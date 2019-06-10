End of an era: Twitterati thank Yuvraj Singh for an inspiring cricketing journey Yuvraj Singh on Monday announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing an end to an illustrious career. In the span of 19 years, Yuvraj emerged as a legend of Indian cricket and inspiration, a role model for millions of fans in India as well as abroad. Following the announcement of his retirement at a press conference, Twitterati came out in large numbers to thank the icon for the memories he gave during his career. While some called him a role model, some referred to him as “The man of World Cups”. Those lauding the cricketer included celebrities like Virender Sehwag and Suresh Raina. Here’s a look at some of the tweets that poured in after the cricketing hero announced his retirement:

End of an era! Yuvi pa, ur ability with the bat, the glorious 6s, the impeccable catches & the good times we've had, will be missed beyond years. The class & grit u brought to the field will be an inspiration forever. Thank u, @YUVSTRONG12 Have an equally remarkable 2nd innings! pic.twitter.com/ZWNeC9WkZL — Suresh Raina(@ImRaina) June 10, 2019

Players will come and go,but players like @YUVSTRONG12 are very rare to find. Gone through many difficult times but thrashed disease,thrashed bowlers & won hearts. Inspired so many people with his fight & will-power. Wish you the best in life,Yuvi #YuvrajSingh. Best wishes always pic.twitter.com/sUNAoTyNa8 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 10, 2019

Thanx #YuvrajSingh for giving moments to enjoy....

You was, are and will be a legend....

You fought like a lion....

Yuvi can and yuvi did it... pic.twitter.com/j8UI60SF8T — Yashovardhan Singh (@itsyasho) June 10, 2019

Worldcup hero without u cant imagine the 2007t20 n 2011 ODI Worldcup matches hero n it's even impossible without u

Thank u yuvi for the golden memories#ThankYouYuvi pic.twitter.com/2DgnoIhGyT — ....... (@kalyan_sanjay29) June 10, 2019

As Yuvraj Singh announces his retirement from International cricket. Let's watch Yuvraj Singh Hits 6 sixes in 6 balls against England in T20 World Cup 2007.#YuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/aNsJ12lnPY — irfan (@simplyirfan) June 10, 2019

“I made some great friends and some not so great friends in cricket over the years. I have never stopped believing in myself...always believe in yourself": #YuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/s3fLSozRBC — BCCI (@BCCI) June 10, 2019

"After 25 years in cricket I've decided to move on. Cricket has given me everything I have. Thank you for being a part of this journey” : #YuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/Ez8y49KlH2 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 10, 2019

Yuvraj Singh last played a Test in 2012 and One Day International (ODI) and T20 in 2017. He scored 8701 runs in 304 ODIs and hit 1900 runs in 40 Tests. One of India’s greatest limited overs cricketers, Yuvraj made his international debut with a bang against Australia in 2000, scoring a hard-hitting 84 off 80 balls. In 2011, when India scripted history by lifting the ICC World Cup, Yuvraj was adjudged the man of the series. But the period following the world cup came as a shocker for millions of cricket fans as he was diagnosed with a rare germ cell cancer. His treatment went on for over a year, and a fighter that Yuvraj is, he made an inspirational comeback and regained his slot in team India.