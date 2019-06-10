close

End of an era: Twitterati thank Yuvraj Singh for an inspiring cricketing journey

Twitterati thank Yuvraj Singh for an inspiring cricketing journey Yuvraj Singh on Monday announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing an end to an illustrious career. In the span of 19 years, Yuvraj emerged as a legend of Indian cricket and inspiration, a role model for millions of fans in India as well as abroad. Following the announcement of his retirement at a press conference, Twitterati came out in large numbers to thank the icon for the memories he gave during his career. While some called him a role model, some referred to him as “The man of World Cups”. Those lauding the cricketer included celebrities like Virender Sehwag and Suresh Raina. Here’s a look at some of the tweets that poured in after the cricketing hero announced his retirement:

End of an era: Twitterati thank Yuvraj Singh for an inspiring cricketing journey

Yuvraj Singh last played a Test in 2012 and One Day International (ODI) and T20 in 2017. He scored 8701 runs in 304 ODIs and hit 1900 runs in 40 Tests. One of India’s greatest limited overs cricketers, Yuvraj made his international debut with a bang against Australia in 2000, scoring a hard-hitting 84 off 80 balls. In 2011, when India scripted history by lifting the ICC World Cup, Yuvraj was adjudged the man of the series. But the period following the world cup came as a shocker for millions of cricket fans as he was diagnosed with a rare germ cell cancer. His treatment went on for over a year, and a fighter that Yuvraj is, he made an inspirational comeback and regained his slot in team India.

