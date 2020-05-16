'End of Debate': Virat Kohli reveals best fielder in Team India

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni are often applauded for raising the fielding standards of the national side across all the three formats of the game.

However, India’s fielding coach R Sridhar had earlier stated that all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is the best Indian fielder in the last decade.

From making unbelievable run-outs to grabbing impressive catches, Jadeja has always managed to single-handedly change the dynamics of fielding and keep opposition on their toes.

At a time when all the cricketing activities across the world are at standstill due to coronavirus pandemic, Indian captain Kohli took to social media to end the discussion once for and all as to who among him and Jadeja is the best fielder from the country.

The official Instagram handle of StarSports recently asked its followers to choose the best Indian fielder between Kohli and Jadeja.

"If you had one shot at hitting the stumps to save your life, who would you choose to throw for you – Jaddu or Virat?," the tweet said.

Kohli was quick to reply to the tweet. He said, "Jaddu. Everytime. End of debate."

After guiding India to a comprehensive victory by an innings and 46 runs in their first-ever Day-Night Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in November 2019, Kohli had admitted that it is almost impossible to outrun all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja when it comes to the group conditioning sessions.

Kohli had posted a picture of him running alongside wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and Jadeja during a practice session. In the picture from one of India's spirinting sessions, Jadeja could be seen as the front-runner while Kohli and Pant are following him.

Love group conditioning sessions. And when Jaddu is in the group, it’s almost impossible to outrun him . @RishabhPant17 @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/QMK4nysoFh — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 25, 2019

On a related note, Kohli was all set to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), while Jadeja was slated to represent Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2020 Indian Premier League. The IPL 2020, which was originally scheduled to take place from March 29 to May 24, was postponed indefinitely by the BCCI in April due to coronavirus pandemic.