ENG-L vs SL-L Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ENG-L vs SL-L Road Safety World Series 2022 Match No. 5 in Kanpur, 730 PM IST, September 13

England Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Dream11 Team Prediction England Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ENG-L vs SL-L, England Legends Dream11 Team Player List, Sri Lanka Legends Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 01:12 PM IST

Tillakaratne Dilshan’s Sri Lanka Legends will face off against Chris Tremlett-led England Legends in Match No. 5 of the Road Safety World Series Season 2 at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur on Tuesday (September 13). SL Legends had one their opening match of RSWS on Sunday (September 11) thanks to Tillakaratne Dilshan’s brilliant century against Australia Legends.

England will begin their campaign in the series on Tuesday and will bank on big hitters like Phil Mustard and Dmitri Mascarenhas to power Tremlett’s side in the opening fixture. Sri Lankan side is studded with World Cup winners like Chaminda Vaas and Nuwan Kulasekara, who won the 1996 World Cup and 2014 T20 World Cup respectively.

For Sri Lanka, apart from skipper, Dilshan Munaweera also scored 95 not out as they piled up a massive 218/1 after batting first. In reply, Australia were bowled out for 180 with Nathan Reardon top-scoring with 46 off 19 balls. Kulasekara was pick of the Lankan bowlers, claiming 4/36 while Jeevan Mendis scalped 2/14.

England Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series Match No. 5

Venue: Green Park Stadium, Kanpur

Date & Time: September 13 at 730 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Colours and Rishtey Cineplex and Voot website and app

ENG-L vs SL-L Road Safety World Series Match No. 5 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Phil Mustard, Upul Tharanga

Batters: Nick Compton, Mal Loye, Dilshan Munaweera

All-rounders: Darren Maddy, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Chaturanga de Silva

Bowlers: Chris Tremlett, Jeevan Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara

Captain: Tillakaratne Dilshan

Vice-captain: Nuwan Kulasekara

ENG-L vs SL-L Road Safety World Series Match No. 5 Predicted 11

England Legends: Nick Compton, Darren Maddy, Mal Loye, J Tindall, Rikki Clarke, Dmitri Mascarenhas, Phil Mustard, Tim Ambrose, Jade Dernbach, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett (c)

Sri Lanka Legends: Chamara Silva, Chaminda Vaas, Dilshan Munaweera, Upul Tharanga, Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), A Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Chaturanga de Silva, HIA Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara

