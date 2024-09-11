ENG vs AUS 1st T20I Live Streaming: How And Where To Watch The Game In India? Match Details, Teams

The Australian team will be taking on England in the first T20I in Southampton, as the rivals are resuming Cricket's Oldest Rivalry in the white-ball format. The English team will come to play the series after facing a defeat by Sri Lanka at the Kennington Oval.

On the other hand, Australia came after a whitewash of the T20I series against Scotland. Talking about the England set-up, their regular skipper Jos Buttler has been ruled out of the T20I series due to a calf injury and as a result, the host side will be led by opener Philip Salt. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh will lead the Australian side as they will play without the services of Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell, and Pat Cummins.

Live streaming details:

When will the 1st T20I game of England Vs Australia be held?

The 1st T20I game of England Vs Australia will be held on Wednesday, September 11.

Where will the 1st T20I game of England Vs Australia be played?

The 1st T20I game of England Vs Australia will be played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

What time will the 1st T20I game of England Vs Australia begin?

The 1st T20I game of England Vs Australia will begin at 11:00 PM.

Where to follow the live telecast of the 1st T20I game of England Vs Australia?

The 1st T20I game of England Vs Australia will be aired live on Sony Sports Network.

How to live stream the 1st T20I game of England Vs Australia?

The 1st T20I game of England Vs Australia can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV and FanCode app.

Predicted XI’s

England (Playing XI): Phil Salt (wk & c), Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood.

Australia (Probable XI): Jake Fraser-McGurk/Matthew Short, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Josh Hazlewood, Riley Meredith, Adam Zampa, Xavier Bartlett.