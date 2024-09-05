ENG Vs AUS 2024: This KKR Star To Lead English Side As Jos Buttler Is Ruled Out

The English team will be taking part in the T20I series against Australia without the service of their skipper Jos Buttler as he was diagnosed with a recurrence of a calf injury that has kept him out of action in the English summer. The Three Lions are gearing up to play the 3 T20Is against a visiting Australian side from September 11 to 15. As per England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), star opening batter Phil Salt will lead the side in the T20I series.

Since Jos Buttler is injured, he is likely to miss the 5-match ODI series between England and Australia, scheduled to be played from September 19 to 29. The English side has not taken part in white-ball cricket after their humiliating semi-final loss to India in the T20 World Cup 2024.

"Surrey all-rounder Jamie Overton has been called up as a replacement in the T20 squad. The three-match IT20 series is set to begin next week at the Utilita Bowl, Southampton, on 11 September 2024. Additionally, Essex batter Jordan Cox has been added to the ODI squad as cover," the ECB said in a statement.

Harry Brook is likely to lead the ODI team if Jos Buttler fails to recover from the injury, as per The Guardian. Jos Buttler will be looking to return in action to lead England in white-ball cricket before newly-appointed white-ball coach Brendon McCullum takes charge in January.

England Squads For Australia Series:

England Men's T20 Squad: Phil Salt, Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, John Turner.

England Men's ODI Squad: Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Reece Topley, John Turner.