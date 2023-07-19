trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2637324
ENG Vs AUS Ashes 2023 4th Test Livestreaming Details: When And Where To Watch England Vs Australia Ashes 2023 4th Test Match In India?

Ben Stokes-led England will take on Australia in the 4th Ashes 2023 Test starting at Old Trafford in Manchester. Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 11:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau

ENG Vs AUS Ashes 2023 4th Test Livestreaming Details: When And Where To Watch England Vs Australia Ashes 2023 4th Test Match In India? England cricketers Joe Root (left) and Stuart Broad at a training session in Manchester. (Photo: AP)

Hosts England will be up against Australia in the crucial 4th Ashes 2023 Test match at the Old Trafford in Manchester starting on Wednesday. Pat Cummins-led Australia are leading the series 2-1 and need just a draw in the Manchester Test to retain the Ashes.

England, on the other hand, need to win the last two Tests to win back the Ashes from Australia. After losing the first two Tests, England bounced back well in Headingley to win by three wicket to keep their hopes alive.

Both sides have made a few changes from the third Test. For Ben Stokes-led England, veteran James Anderson will be back at his home ground, replacing injured pacer Ollie Robinson.

Australia have also made a couple of changes with Josh Hazlewood replacing Scott Boland while all-rounder Cameron Green also returns to the side replacing off-spinner Todd Murphy.

Here are all the details about England vs Australia 4th Ashes 2023 Test in Manchester HERE…

When is England vs Australia 4th Ashes 2023 Test going to take place?

The England vs Australia 4th Ashes 2023 Test will take begin on Wednesday, July 19.

Where is England vs Australia 4th Ashes 2023 Test going to take place?

The England vs Australia 4th Ashes 2023 Test will be held at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.

What time will England vs Australia 4th Ashes 2023 Test start?

The England vs Australia 4th Ashes 2023 Test will start at 330pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 3pm.

Where can I watch England vs Australia 4th Ashes 2023 Test on TV in India?

The England vs Australia 4th Ashes 2023 Test will be available LIVE on Sony Sports Network on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of England vs Australia 4th Ashes 2023 Test in India?

The England vs Australia 4th Ashes 2023 Test will be available on SonyLIV website and app.

England vs Australia 4th Ashes 2023 Test Predicted 11

England: Harry Brook, Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes (C), Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Duckett, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Cameron Green

