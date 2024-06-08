ENG Vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s England Vs Australia 17th Match T20 World Cup 2024, Barbados, 1030 PM IST, June 8

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is heating up, with the tournament already witnessing its first upset, adding excitement to the upcoming crucial matches. Group B teams have been stationed in Barbados, which has provided an excellent cricketing environment with balanced pitches that favor both batsmen and bowlers. As the teams prepare to move to Antigua for the next round of games, the final match in Barbados promises to be a thrilling contest.

Recent games have shown that Barbados offers a fair playing field, with 164 being successfully defended a few days ago, and Scotland comfortably chasing down 156 in another match. This suggests that the toss hasn't played a significant role at this venue, ensuring an even playing field for both teams. (Shaheen Afridi Vs Rohit Sharma To Mohammad Amir vs Virat Kohli; Key Battles To Watch Out For From IND Vs PAK Match)

England's opening game against Scotland was unfortunately washed out, while Australia is coming off a challenging but successful encounter against Oman. Despite Australia's win, their batting lineup is struggling with some players out of form, leading to a lack of confidence. In contrast, England boasts a squad with a strong T20 pedigree and current form, giving them a boost of confidence as they head into this critical match.

England vs Australia 17th Match T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (vc), Phil Salt

Batters: Tim David, Travis Head, Jonny Bairstow, Will Jacks

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Jofra Archer (c), Mark Wood

England vs Australia 17th Match T20 World Cup 2024 Predicted 11

ENG Probable XI: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

AUS Probable XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

England vs Australia 17th Match T20 World Cup 2024 Full Squads

England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Ben Duckett, Sam Curran, Tom Hartley.

Australia Squad: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green.