ENG Vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s England Vs Australia 2nd T20I, Southampton, 11 PM IST, September 13

After facing defeat at home in the opening match of the T20I series, England will host Australia at the Rose Bowl in Southampton for the second T20I eyeing a comeback victory. It is a must-win for England to keep the series hope alive but Australia is a tough customer in situations like these. Stand-in captain Phil Salt is going through a lean patch with the bat and he will look to turn things around. He is leading England in absence of injured Jos Buttler.

Australia on the other hand are unbeaten for the four games they have played recently and have to play England after white-washing Scotland 3-0 in the T20I series. (Usman Khawaja Picks This Star Batter As Australia's Opener For Border Gavaskar Series)

England vs Australia 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper - Phil Salt (VC)

Batters - Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head (C), Liam Livingstone

All-Rounders - Marcus Stoinis, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Cameron Green

Bowlers - Adam Zampa, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer

ENG vs AUS 2nd T20I Predicted 11s

England: Phil Salt (c & wk), Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton/Dan Mousley, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Brydon Carse/Reece Topley.

Australia: Travis Head, Matt Short/Jake Fraser McGurk, Mitchell Marsh (c), Jos Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Tim David, Cooper Connolly/, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith.

England vs Australia Full Squads

Australia Squad: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Riley Meredith, Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly.

England Squad: Philip Salt(w/c), Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley, Brydon Carse, Dan Mousley, John Turner, Josh Hull.