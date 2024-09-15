ENG Vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s England Vs Australia 3rd T20I, Manchester, 7 PM IST, September 15

It has come down to the final match of the series to decide the winner as England and Australia are ready for the final dance in Manchester, Old Trafford. In the previous T20I, England were dominant after winning the toss and chasing down the target whereas Australia outclassed the hosts in the first game of the series in all departments.

Liam Livingstone showcased brilliance with the bat in the second T20I smashing 87 runs to chase England's target in the 19th over. Matthew Short took a 5-wicket haul but his efforts went in vain as England levelled the series.

The pitch conditions in Manchester are preferred by batters and we can expect yet another high scoring thriller between these two quality cricket sides. Team winning the toss should look to bat first.

England vs Australia 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction

Keepers – Philip Salt, Josh Inglis

Batsmen – Jake Fraser McGurk, Travis Head (c)

All-rounders – Marcus Stoinis, Sam Curran (vc), Cameron Green, Mathew Short, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers – Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott

ENG vs AUS 3rd T20I Predicted 11s

England Playing 11: Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley, Phil Salt©(wk), Will Jacks, Jordan Cox

Australia Playing 11: Josh Inglis(wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Matthew Short, Travis Head©, Jake Fraser-McGurk

England vs Australia Full Squads

Australia Squad: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Riley Meredith, Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly.

England Squad: Philip Salt(w/c), Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley, Brydon Carse, Dan Mousley, John Turner, Josh Hull.