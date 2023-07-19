ENG Vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s England Vs Australia Ashes 2023 4th Test in Manchester, 330PM IST, July 19 To 23

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood will return to try and help them secure the Ashes 2023 series against England at Old Trafford this week with a match to spare. Captain Pat Cummins also said on Tuesday the top five batters will remain but they were considering not playing rookie spinner Todd Murphy.

That could mean a recall of first-choice allrounder Cameron Green, who was fit after missing the third test at Headingley with a hamstring issue. Mitch Marsh filled in for Green and hit a brilliant century to pose a selection headache for the selectors.

Australia will confirm its side at the toss on Wednesday. Even after losing at Headingley by three wickets, Australia still leads the series 2-1. Scott Boland will make way for Hazlewood after taking no wickets in Leeds. Boland has only two wickets in the series from the opening win at Edgbaston.



Hazlewood has eight wickets after also playing in the second win at Lord’s. But he was rested from Headingley to manage his workload. Retaining the top five means David Warner will continue opening. Warner is averaging 23.5 in six innings but has contributed to opening stands of 61, 73 and 63 with Usman Khawaja.

England vs Australia Ashes 2023 4th Test Details

Venue: Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester

Date & Time: July 19 to 23, 330pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV website and app.

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 4th Test Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey

Batters: Joe Root, Harry Brook, Steve Smith, Travis Head

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mitchell Marsh

Bowlers: Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, Pat Cummins

Captain: Ben Stokes

Vice-captain: Joe Root

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 4th Test Predicted 11

England: Harry Brook, Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes (C), Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Duckett, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Cameron Green