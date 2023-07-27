ENG Vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s England vs Australia Ashes 2023 5th Test at Oval in London, 330PM IST, July 27-31

England will look to sign off from Ashes 2023 series on a high after failing to retain the Ashes as they take on Australia in the fifth and final Test at the Kennington Oval in London starting on Thursday. Ben Stokes-led England dominated the 4th Test in Manchester but rain had the final say as the match ended in a draw.

Pat Cummins-led Australia have retained the Ashes and lead the series 2-1. But Ben Stokes will be keen on defeating Australia in the final Test and level the series at 2-2.

England have decided to play with the same XI from the Manchester Test where Zak Crawley scored a brilliant century in the first innings and wicketkeeper remained unbeaten on 99. Mark Wood was tremendous with the ball for England, claiming a five-wicket haul.



cre Trending Stories

Australia, on the other hand, are likely to bring back off-spinner Todd Murphy into the playing 11 with doubts over the fitness of Mitchell Marsh (soreness) and pacer Mitchell Starc (shoulder). Entering what is likely to be his final Ashes encounter, James Anderson has not won an Ashes Test since 2015 and the veteran England pacer will look to sign off from Ashes career with a win.

England vs Australia Ashes 2023 5th Test Details

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Date & Time: July 27-31, 330pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Sports Network on TV and SonyLIV website and app.

ENG vs AUS 5th Test Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow, Alex Carey

Batters: Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head

All-rounder: Ben Stokes

Bowlers: Stuart Broad, Pat Cummins

Captain: Ben Stokes

Vice-captain: Joe Root

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 5th Test Predicted 11

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Todd Murphy, Josh Hazlewood